Spaceballs 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Is up for Pre-Order

Mel Brooks' classic 1987 Star Wars spoof Spaceballs is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray thanks to Kino Lorber Studio Classics. It's set for release on April 13th, and pre-orders are live.

We know what you're thinking. April 13th is still a ways off. When will then be now? The answer, of course, is - soon. Prepare yourself by pre-ordering Spaceballs here on Amazon or here at Best Buy for $26.49 to $27.99. Die hard Spaceballs fans might want to keep tabs on that Best Buy link because Spaceballs is the perfect candidate for one of their exclusive Steelbooks. If it happens, it will be available to pre-order there in the near future.

As for special features on the Spaceballs 4K UHD Blu-ray, the full list is as follows:

Audio Commentary by Mel Brooks

FORCE YOURSELF! Spaceballs and the Skroobing of Sci-Fi with Mel Brooks and Rudy De Luca

SPACEBALLS: The Documentary

In Conversation with Mel Brooks and Co-Writer Thomas Meehan

John Candy: Comic Spirit

Film Flubs

Watch SPACEBALLS in Ludicrous Speed

Storyboards to Film Comparison

Behind-the-Scenes Image Gallery

Posters & Art Image Gallery

Exhibitor Trailer with Mel Brooks Introduction

Theatrical Teaser

Theatrical Trailer

Reversible Art

5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Optional English Subtitles

"In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy)."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.