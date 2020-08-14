Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket Hits 4K Blu-ray In Three Editions

Stanley Kubrick's classic 1987 Vietnam war film Full Metal Jacket starring Matthew Modine, Vincent D'Onofrio, R. Lee Ermey, Adam Baldwin, and Dorian Harewood has finally arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital. As is normally the case with big movie 4K Blu-ray releases, you can get the film in several editions. Options include standard, exclusive SteelBook, and as part of a Stanley Kubrick 3-film collection.

Pre-orders for the standard Full Metal Jacket 4K Blu-ray are available here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $27.99. The Best Buy exclusive SteelBook edition is available to pre-order here for $32.99. Finally, the Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4K Collection (The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Full Metal Jacket) is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $74.99. All three editions are slated to arrive on September 22nd. Get some.

The special features for the Full Metal Jacket 4K UHD Blu-ray are as follows:

Audio Commentary by Adam Baldwin, Vincent D'Onfrio, R. Lee Ermey and Critic/Screenwriter Jay Cocks

Featurette: Full Metal Jacket - Between Good and Evil

Theatrical Trailer

Synopsis (via Best Buy): "Stanley Kubrick's return to filmmaking after a seven-year hiatus, this film crystallizes the experience of the Vietnam War by concentrating on a group of raw Marine volunteers. Based on Gustav Hasford's novel The Short Timers, the film's first half details the volunteers' harrowing boot-camp training under the profane, power-saw guidance of drill instructor Sgt. Hartman (R. LEE ERMEY, a real-life drill instructor whose performance is one of the most terrifyingly realistic on record). Part two takes place in Nam, as seen through the eyes of the now thoroughly indoctrinated marines. Ironically, Full Metal Jacket was filmed almost entirely in England. - Hal Erickson"

