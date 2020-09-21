Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gets Three New Funko Pops With Plenty of Baby Yoda

Mondays might actually be something for Star Wars fans to look forward to thanks to Disney's new Mando Mondays program. It's all about celebrating Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, and a ton of products were launched today to kick things off. The lineup includes a big Baby Yoda LEGO set, Black Series and Vintage Collection figures, and, of course, Funko Pops.

The latest wave of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pops includes The Child - aka Baby Yoda- in a bag (punch at your own risk), a 10-inch Chrome Mandalorian with a jetpack (not to be confused with the non-jetpack version) and a Gamorrean Fighter. If you want to add them to your collection, this is the way...

Pre-orders for all three of the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pops are expected to go live today, September 21st at 1pm PST (4pm EST) here on Amazon, though they can be slow to get Funko product up and running on their Funko store pages. However, these new Pops don't appear to be exclusives, so this post will be updated with individual links and alternatives when they become available. UPDATE: The Pops will also be available at Entertainment Earth at the following links:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Flying Pop! Vinyl Figure - Order at at EE

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child with Bag Pop! Vinyl Figure - Order at EE

The Mandalorian Gamorrean Fighter Pop! Vinyl Figure - Order at EE

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30th.

