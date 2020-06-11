Funko's Beskar Armor The Mandalorian With Baby Yoda Pop is Live

Behold what is arguably the best Pop figure that Funko has released to date in their Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian lineup. It features Mando in his Beskar armor, which is accented on the Pop figure in shiny chrome. As you can see, The Mandalorian Pop is depicted holding The Child (aka Baby Yoda). What's more, the figure is super-sized at 10-inches.

Pre-orders for The Mandalorian (Beskar Armor) with Baby Yoda 10-inch Funko Pop are live here at Walmart for $29.96 and here at Amazon for $39.99 (odds are that price will match Walmart soon). If the Pop sells out there, you can also find it here at Entertainment Earth. The Pops follow a lineup of awesome The Mandalorian tiki mugs that launched earlier today.

Speaking of The Mandalorian in Beskar armor, Hasbro launched a Black Series wave recently that included The Mandalorian figure pictured here. It's sold out pretty much everywhere, but you can still pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 at the time of writing. Grab it quick, because Hasbro's first Black Series figure of the bounty hunter is difficult to find these days (Entertainment Earth is getting a batch in September). You can check out the rest of the new Black Series figures right here.

