Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Moff Gideon, Greef Karga, and Kuiil Join The Black Series Figure Line

We are now in week four of Disney's weekly Mando Mondays merch drops, and Hasbro's The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures have been a big part of the new releases thus far. This week is no different with the debut of three new figures in The Black Series - Moff Gideon Greef Karga, and Kuiil.

We'll start with the villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who is trying to steal The Child (aka Baby Yoda) away from Mando. He also happens to wield the Darksaber, which is a legendary weapon that the "new" characters revealed in the second episode of Season 2 would very much like to get their hands on. Naturally, Moff Gideon's 6-inch Black Series figure includes the Darksaber, along with a blaster and cape. Pre-orders for the figure will be live starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, November 16th, here on Amazon for $19.99. Note that the link will be inactive until that time.

Next up on the list is Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) who is the leader of the Bounty Hunters' Guild and a source of work for Din Djarin (The Mandalorian). The 6-inch Greef Karga figure includes a blaster. It will be available starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, November 16th, here on Amazon for $19.99.

Finally, Kuill (Nick Nolte) was a member of the Ugnaught species that served the Galactic Empire as an indentured servant. He later became vapor farmer on Arvala-7 where he encountered The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. He also became a fan favorite during his short time helping Mando and Baby Yoda in Season 1. Pre-orders for the Kuill figure will be available here at Walmart for $19.99 starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, November 16th. I have spoken.

Note that all of the figures listed above will also be available here at Entertainment Earth after the launch time. You can keep tabs on more Mando Mondays Star Wars releases here via our master list.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+ If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.