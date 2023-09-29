Studio Ghibli Fall Fashion Collection Launches at Hot Topic

Studio Ghibli is about to hold an official dating event for singles in Japan that has been overwhelmed with applicants. If you could participate while wearing one of the pieces from Hot Topic's fall Studio Ghibli collection, odds are you would monopolize the matchmaking.

Even if you can't attend, you'll certainly get a lot of complements on your wardrobe when you're wearing a Studio Ghibli cardigan, hoodie, jeans, t-shirt, dress, or button up offering from the collection. The fall colors make these pieces extra cozy and they're loaded with autumn-themed images of characters from classic Studio Ghibli films My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle. If you're interested, you can shop them all right here at Hot Topic while they last, and all of the pieces are currently 20% off when you use the code HT20 at checkout.

Matchmaking events and fashion collections are not the only things that Studio Ghibli fans are excited about these days. Hayao Miyazaki's latest film The Boy and the Heron will arrive in the USA and Canada on December 8th.

If you are not familiar with The Boy and the Heron, you should know the movie was first announced by Studio Ghibli in 2017. This came after Miyazaki had announced his retirement from film, but The Boy and the Heron convinced him to return to work. After a series of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boy and the Heron debuted in July 2023 without any promotional campaigns. Now, Miyazaki's new coming-of-age tale is gearing up for a global launch. You can check out a trailer for the film right here. A synopsis reads:

"During the Second World War, young Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki) suffers a heartbreaking family tragedy and must move immediately to the countryside, where his father (Takuya Kimura) works for a family making planes for Japan's military, as Miyazaki's own father did. Isolated, Mahito begins exploring the mysterious landscapes and encounters a grey heron, persistent in its presence. The boy also happens upon an abandoned tower. Curious, he enters. From there, The Boy and the Heron expands into a wondrous, often-startling phantasmagoria."

Of course, there are plenty of Studio Ghibli films available to binge between now and Miyazaki's new release. You can stream a number of the company's biggest titles over on Max including Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and more.