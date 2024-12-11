Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Gets Funko Pops With a Joker Chase

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The Suicide Squad anime, Suicide Squad Isekai, premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, and fans were enamored by the combined power of anime and DC. The show ran for ten episodes, and they even released a webtoon version afterwards to keep the hype rolling. Well, now Funko’s jumping in on the Isekai train. Funko’s newest release includes Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Joker (with the chance at a Chase), and Katana.

The Pops are available to pre-order now at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. If you missed out on Suicide Squad Isekai, everything you need to know can be found below. You can also check out the entire lineup of Funko Pops released this week right here.

Suicide Squad Isekai Webtoon

After the success of Isekai’s first season, it looks like WB wanted to keep the train moving and release more content, and a webtoon seemed like the perfect opportunity. The webtoon, which premiered on August 25th, is available through Line Manga and Jump Toon, a vertical manga reading service put on by Shueisha. According to Warner Bros.’ website, “Wit Studio, known for producing iconic anime like Attack on Titan (seasons 1-3) and SPY×FAMILY, has recently ventured into creating Webtoon content as well. Suicide Squad Isekai is the first anime that Wit Studio will simultaneously release a Webtoon adaptation of a series.”

So there we go. The current season of Suicide Squad Isekai also has a Webtoon adaptation! For those who like to read manga or comics (hello, me!), this adaptation is the perfect way to consume the new anime series.

How to Watch Suicide Squad Isekai

Currently, there’s no new information about whether or not Suicide Squad Isekai will be getting a season 2. But for those of you who have yet to watch the first season, it’s currently available on Max and Hulu. The current synopsis reads as, “Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.”



