Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Pre-Order Details

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

You knew it was coming, and it's about to become a reality. A supermassive Blu-ray box set containing all 15 seasons of the iconic Supernatural television series is on the way. How massive is it? Inside the Supernatural: Complete Series Blu-ray box set you'll find a whopping 58 discs, all 327 episodes, a ridiculous amount of bonus features, and a 68-page book that's filled with new images, set designs, letters to the SPN Family from Eric Kripke and Robert Singer, and more. It will be priced at $359.99.

At the time of writing, a product page for the Supernatural Complete Series Blu-ray box set is live here on Amazon but not active. That could change at any moment, so signing up for a pre-order notification using Amazon's "Email Me" button is probably a good idea. Quantities on Blu-ray sets this huge might be fairly limited, so you'll want to reserve one quickly. We also expect the set to go live here at Best Buy soon.

The release date for the Supernatural Complete Series Blu-ray box set is set for May 25th. The standalone Blu-ray for the 15th and final season of Supernatural is also expected to arrive on that date, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy now for $39.99. That said, if you don't already own a good chunk of Supernatural seasons on Blu-ray already, going for the box set will be much cheaper than buying each season individually.

To put the size of the Complete Series set into even more perspective, here's a breakdown of the basic specs. Notice those run times:

Presented in 16x9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 13,716 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 3226 min (Bonus Disc: Approx. 164 min)

86 Discs (85 DVD-9s +1 DVD-9 Bonus Disc) / 58 Discs (57 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)

Audio: English (5.1)

Subtitles: ESDH, French, Spanish

The special features that are included on the standalone final season Blu-ray (and, presumably, will be included in the box set) are as follows:

Supernatural: The End of the Road (NEW)

Supernatural: Family Don't End in Blood (NEW)

Gag Reel (NEW)

Deleted Scenes (NEW)

Supernatural: 2019 Comic-Con Panel

Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway

Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes

Supernatural: The Long Road Home – Special Retrospective Episode

"Carry on with the thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers in Supernatural: The Complete Series. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) face everything from demons to vampires, ghosts, angels and pagan gods. And with the help of the fallen angel Castiel (Misha Collins), they discover that every threat they vanquish opens a new door for evil to enter."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.