Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Capsule Collection From Loot Crate Revealed

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting a new, limited edition shirt collection from Loot Crate. ComicBook.com can reveal the Loot Crate TMNT Hesher Capsule Collection, a limited-edition series of exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tees designed by artist Austin James. The artist drew inspiration from heavy metal bands to come up with these exclusive designs. Fans can purchase the shirts only from Loot Crate and only while supplies last. There are four different designs in the set: a Bebop & Rocksteady Headbangers T-shirt, a TMNT Metalheads T-shirt, a Shredhead T-shirt, and a Shellshock Glam Metal T-shirt. You can see a photo of the shirts in the collection below before they go on sale tomorrow, January 6th, at 10 a.m. ET on the Loot Crate website.

"As most babies born from the 80's I was – and am – a huge TMNT fan," James tells ComicBook.com via email. "Somehow, in my many years of doing various licensed geek products, I had never done anything for the Turtles. I jumped at the opportunity. TMNT has always been pretty fantastic and light-hearted while occasionally balancing darker themes. It's a fun, unique, and adaptable property that is nested in a group of goofy, likable reptile siblings. That familial core keeps all the weirdness grounded. Oh yeah, and ninjas, mutants, robots. What's not to love?"

(Photo: Loot Crate)

James also discussed his process in coming up with the line of designs. "I typically love working traditionally, but in the case of working with licensed designs, I lean toward drawing digitally so I can adapt easily to potential feedback from the licensor," he says. I balance this out by using a lot of great brushes in Adobe Photoshop that emulate traditional tools. The actual concept of the line was inspired by a 'Shredhead' shirt design I had an idea for a while back involving Shredder shredding on a guitar with the 'Shredhead' title treatment. That concept bloomed into a line of metal-inspired band shirt designs representing various subgenres mostly established in the '80s.

"My personal favorite is probably the 'Metalhead' shirt," he continues. "It was fun to draw, and I was able to see it through without changing anything from the original pitch, thanks to our benevolent licensors in the clouds. I love overindulging in illustration and cramming as much as I can into one space; it's satisfying when that inclination actually works for the design."

(Photo: Loot Crate)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hesher Capsule Collection Tees will become available to purchase at Loot Crate's website on January 5th at 10 a.m. PM and will begin shipping this month. Shirts cost $30 plus shipping and handling, or $100 plus shipping and handling for a set of all four plus a bonus pair of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles socks while supplies last.

