The Fairly Oddparents Funko Pops Include Cosmo and Wanda as Goldfish Exclusive

This week continues the recent trend with Funko Pops inspired by classic animated series with a new wave inspired by Nicelodeon’s The Fairly Oddparents. The launch includes 2 exclusives, one for Amazon and one for Funko, and a few commons and key chains too. Amazon’s Cosmo & Wanda as Goldfish Pop Moment exclusive definitely stands out, capturing the silliness of the original show perfectly. Everything you need to know about the wave can be found below.

Cartoon Network Funko Releases

Last month, Funko also had a few other releases that could be described as nostalgic, especially for those of who stayed glued to the screen to watch Cartoon Network. Funko released two waves from this era, one from the hit cartoon Ed, Edd n’ Eddy, which captured the immature best friends wonderfully, another example of Funko working their imaginative muscles. The second came from The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, another show that captured our attention with weird animation and morbid adventures. Billy and Mandy look great in Funko form, but it’s Grim that really captures our eye. Grim’s skeletal figure is still true to form, even as a Funko Pop. You can find the Ed, Edd n’ Eddy Pops available here at Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth, and you’ll find the Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy at Amazon here and Entertainment Earth here.