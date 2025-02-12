Ed, Edd n Eddy Look Great In This New Funko Pop Drop

Cartoon Network’s original ’90s cartoon Ed, Edd n Eddy was, and continues to be, a fan favorite. I remember getting into jawbreakers because of it! And did any of you have your own Plank? Well, Funko is here to bring back the love for these three best friends with new Funko Pops (and a chance at a Chase). The new drop includes all three Eds in their iconic outfits from the cartoon. Prank Leader Eddy’s wide grin and hairs on his head look particularly good in Funko form. Each Pop will be available to pre-order starting today, February 12th at 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Continue reading for a full list of details.

Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Ed, Edd and Eddy – Double D / This Funko Pop shows off Double D’s intelligence by pairing him with his trusty magnifying glass.

Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Ed, Edd and Eddy – Ed / Ed’s soft and nonthreatening smile fits perfectly on this Pop, but the Chase that’s also available reveals his other side!

Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Ed, Edd and Eddy – Eddy / The group’s leader, Eddy’s ear-to-ear grin and waggly eyebrows make the prank-playing kid look perfect in Funko Pop form.

Look for a Funko exclusive Sarah Pop to arrive in the coming months.

Unfortunately for fans of Cartoon Network’s animated collection, the classic cartoons from our childhood have become a little bit harder to find. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming app Max, which used to house a bunch of Cartoon Network classics like Ed, Edd n Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and more, removed a ton of those classics at the beginning of the new year.

Since the WB Discovery merger, Max’s library has gone through a ton of changes and it seems specifically their animated library has taken many of the hits. Shows that don’t exist for streaming anywhere else have also been purged, like Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train. At the start of the year, Max got rid of Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go! (Seasons 1-7), Ed, Edd n’ Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Green Lantern: The Animated Series, The Looney Tunes Show, and Static Shock. Luckily you can still find a few of these shows on other sites like Amazon Prime and Hulu.

