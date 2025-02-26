The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy Get All-New Funko Pops

Cartoon Network has been on the mind lately, having just released a Hot Topic collection, as well as Funko Pops for popular series like Ed, Edd, n Eddy. Now they’re pairing with Funko once again to release some awesome new The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy Pops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show, which ran from 2003-2007, was a hit for kids, featuring crazy, other-wordly scenarios paired with slapstick dark comedy from all three of the characters. The new drop brings all three characters to life wonderfully, including Grim, whose skeletal figure is a bit different from the usual Funko Pop circular shape. Billy and Mandy both look just like their usual cartoon-selves, and Billy’s even got his tongue sticking out in usual fashion. Each Pop will be available starting today, February 26th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. While you’re at it, make sure to check out the rest of today’s Funko Pop drops via our weekly roundup.

Fan-favorite TV Show Ben 10 Almost had its Own “Multi-Verse”

In a recent conversation on X, Ben 10 creator Duncan Rouleau admitted that they had aimed to create a multi-verse story situation, much like the MCU, which would have connected with other shows like 2010’s Generator Rex.

“Our goal was to create an MCU type universe for Cartoon Network. [Generator Rex] was one of those characters. Unfortunately it was too big of an idea for the network.” Unfortunately, Rouleau revealed that although Ben has shown up in other shows through crossovers, the audience expectation made them hard to balance within the “multi-verse”.

“Ben has shown up in other shows, but the problem with those type of crossovers is the audience expectations for their favorite characters are not always met,” Rouleau explained. “Compromises are often made so one character doesn’t outshine the other and so power levels, problem solving skills and other character attributes get softened so both characters get equal treatment.”

While the idea would have been huge, and definitely a big accomplishment for a cartoon at the time, if just the crossovers were already causing these issues, who knows how a huge multi-verse would have worked out.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Cartoon Network news and updates? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!