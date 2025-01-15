The LEGO Valentine’s Day 2025 Promotion Is Live Now

It’s January, which means it’s time to start preparing for romance’s biggest day of the year – Valentine’s Day. The LEGO Creator Celebration Series: Valentine’s Day Box (40759) is their new Valentine’s promotion, and it’s now included with all purchases $75 and more until January 28th (or while supplies last). So if you’re looking to show your love through LEGO, you might want to get your freebie alongside something pretty in their Botanical Collection. What’s more, LEGO is offering 2x LEGO Insider points on a bunch of sets, including many from their Botanical Collection and Chinese New Year line. Check out the full list of eligible sets below.

2X LEGO Insider Points sets:

LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain Set

Speaking of romantic LEGO sets, LEGO’s latest architecture set depicts the famous and extremely romantic Trevi Fountain of Rome. The 1880 piece set comes in at 10″ x 17″ x 5″ once fully built, and includes the facade of the Palazzo Poli, statues of Oceanus in his shell chariot, and Abundance and Health in minifigure form.

Builders will also find hippocampi and Tritons in the water, as well as a small version of the Fontana degli Innamorati or ‘Lovers’ Fountain’. If you were hoping to emphasize the romance of this set to your partner, this would be the fountain for you. According to popular belief, drinking from this water will bring any couple eternal love and fidelity. Who’s to say if the LEGO set does the same!

The Trevi Fountain LEGO set is available to pre-order now here at LEGO and here on Amazon for $159.99 with a release date set for March 1st. You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.