The Little Prince Celebrates 80 Years With a Funko Pop

The beloved classic The Little Prince / Le Petit Prince was written and illustrated by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and first published in April of 1943. In the 80 years since, the novella has sold around 200 million copies worldwide, which places it among the most successful books in history. So, at the very least, it deserves a Funko Pop to celebrate the milestone.

The story of The Little Prince centers around a young prince who lives on an asteroid with nothing but a single rose. He travels to other planets, meeting different people and learning about their worlds. While the book is often described as being for children, the themes of loneliness, loss, love, and friendship, as well as the observations about life and human nature continue to resonate deeply with adults.