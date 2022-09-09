The Nightmare Before Christmas Joins Super7's Ultimates Lineup

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7's has created some of the best action figures ever for properties like TMNT, G.I. Joe, and the Power Rangers, and now they're turning their attention to Tim Burton's classic 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas. The timing of the launch to Disney's big D23 Expo 2022 is no coincidence.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimates 7-inch scale figures of Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie include loads of articulation and accessories. A complete breakdown of the wave can be found below.

Disney Ultimates NBX Jack Skellington 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22): "He's a master of fright! This 7-inch scale highly articulated Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas ULTIMATES! figure of Jack Skellington features a soft-goods tailcoat, multiple interchangeable heads and hands, his faithful ghost-dog Zero, and "The Scientific Method" book- because there's gotta be a logical way to explain this Christmas thing! Any Halloween (...or Christmas?) collection would be frightfully incomplete without this wave of made-to-order ULTIMATES! Figures from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas!" Accessories include:

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Book

1x Zero

1x Jacket (soft goods)

Disney Ultimates NBX Sally 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Compassionate and strong-willed, Sally does her best to help Jack Skellington even if he does not always see the wisdom in her efforts! This 7-inch scale highly articulated Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas ULTIMATES! figure of Sally features a soft-goods dress, multiple interchangeable heads and hands, removable arm, a black cat, and a gift basket. She might think that Jack Skellington will never notice her, but everyone will surely take notice when you add the made-to-order wave of ULTIMATES! figures from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas! to your collection!" Accessories include:

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Basket

1x Black Cat

1x Dress (soft goods)

Disney Ultimates NBX Oogie Boogie 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Oogie Boogie loves to find creative ways to instill terror in those around him! This 7-inch scale Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas ULTIMATES! figure of Oogie Boogie features multiple interchangeable heads and hands and is accompanied by a bat. Just do us all a favor and keep him away from Santa Claus when you add this made-to-order wave of ULTIMATES! figures from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to your collection!" Accessories include: