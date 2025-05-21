Toy Story Funko Pops Drop to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Pixar’s Toy Story changed the course of animation when it hit theaters back in 1995 as the first full-length CGI film. Toy Story even won a Special Achievement Academy Award before the Best Animated Picture Award even existed. With that, and an amazing story, loveable characters, and fantastic humor, Toy Story solidified itself within movie history. Now, Funko is making sure you can solidify your Toy Story Funko Pop collection with a wave that celebrates the 30th anniversary!

The new lineup of Toy Story Pops starts with the Alien, a small green toy who’s mesmerized by the Clawwww. Andy and Al both appear in their most memorable attire, with Andy sporting his red cowboy hat and Al dressed in his Al’s Toy Barn chicken suit. You’ll also find a Pop! Moment that memorializes the emotional moment with Woody and Buzz sitting on the porch at the end of Toy Story 3 as Andy drives away. As if those weren’t enough, there are also two exclusives in the wave.

The first is a Specialty Series Toy Story Sid Funko Pop!, a classic look at the bully character as he clenches Buzz and Woody in the final showdown of the first movie. The second is the Toy Story Woody on Bullseye Funko Pop! Ride, an adorable vinyl figure of Woody riding his trusty steed. I want to point out that Bullseye’s texture and design is perfect, truly giving him a fabric-esque look. If you’re a fan of the longstanding franchise, then head to pre-order your own here at Entertainment Earth or here at Hot Topic and Amazon. Read below for a full list with individual links.

Toy Story 5 News

Toy Story 5 is confirmed and set to be released in theaters next summer. Unfortunately, we don’t have much information on the plot of the film, other than that it will revolve around the toys trying to get the attention of Bonnie and the other kids in the face of “evolving technology.” With the film set to release on June 19th, 2026, production on Toy Story 5 is well underway. Back in December, Tim Allen spoke to Collider and shared how impressed he was by the new movie’s story. Now well into making the movie, Allen shared his thoughts on the integrity and creativity of the latest Toy Story endeavor.

“It’s a very, very clever story … I don’t really believe it’s about the money,” he said. “I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks].”

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.