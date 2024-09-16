Transfomers One Studio Series Figure Pre-Orders Launch On Transformers Day 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We are in the midst of one of the biggest moments in Transformers history with the franchise's 40th anniversary, the first Transformers Day, Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 ,and the debut on the Transformers One animated film all happening at roughly the same time. You can bask in the glory with new Pulse Con Transformers figure releases that included our exclusive debut of the Studio Series Voyager Class Sentinel Prime.

Hasbro's 6.5-inch Studio Series Voyager Class Sentinel Prime figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Transformers One. It converts between robot and jet mode in 17 steps, and between robot and battle mode in 16 steps. Features articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with a beam sword and 2 blaster accessories that attach to the figure. Pre-orders will be available on the inaugural Transformers Day, September 17 at 10am PT / 1pm EST. At that time, you should be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat shipping fee that's free after $99 orders. Includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added after the launch. Note that the previously revealed Transformers Studio Series Elita-1 and Bumblebee (B127) figures (pictured below) from Transformers One will also launch at the same time and in the same place.

Transformers One Release Date

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One releases on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such:

"TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm."