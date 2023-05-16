Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Funko Pops Are Here

You know a highly anticipated movie is right around the corner when Funko drops Pops, and today that is the case with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Inspired by the '90s Beast Wars series and set in same era, the film promises to be a nostagia trip for fans. These fans have already been snapping up Rise of the Beasts figures from Hasbro, and now there's a wave of Funko Pops to collect.

A breakdown of the first Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Funko Pop wave can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

What Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Rise of the Beasts is another pivot for the live-action franchise, bringing in two new groups to help shift away from the Autobots and Decepticons.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Caple Jr. previously said of the project. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuts in theaters on June 9th.