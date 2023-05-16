Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Funko Pops Are Here

By Sean Fallon

You know a highly anticipated movie is right around the corner when Funko drops Pops, and today that is the case with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Inspired by the '90s Beast Wars series and set in same era, the film promises to be a nostagia trip for fans. These fans have already been snapping up Rise of the Beasts figures from Hasbro, and now there's a wave of Funko Pops to collect. 

A breakdown of the first Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Funko Pop wave can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. 

What Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Rise of the Beasts is another pivot for the live-action franchise, bringing in two new groups to help shift away from the Autobots and Decepticons.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Caple Jr. previously said of the project. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original TransformersTransformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuts in theaters on June 9th.

