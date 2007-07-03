Transformers Optimus Prime LEGO 10302 Set Rolls Out June 1st

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier today, LEGO confirmed that they are partnering with Hasbro on a Transformers G1 Optimus Prime (10302) set that will arrive on June 1st. LEGO hasn't fully revealed the Transformers LEGO set at the time of writing, though that is likely to change at any moment. When it does, this article will be updated with additional information.

In the meantime, we have a pretty good idea about what the Optimus Prime LEGO set is all about thanks to an early The Brothers Brick review. For starters, it will be a fully transformable, 1508-piece set priced at $169.99. In fact, you'll be able to quickly transform Optimus Prime from robot mode to truck mode and vice versa in just a few seconds without removing any pieces – a pretty big deal. You can check out LEGO's teaser tweet below.

Accessories will include The Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon Cube, and Energon Axe, an Ion Blaster, a jetpack, and a placard for display.

The Transformers Optimus Prime LEGO 10302 Set is expected to be available to order via the LEGO Shop at 9pm PST / 12am EST on May 31st / June 1st. It may get an early, exclusive VIP window for pre-order, though that has yet to be confirmed. Again, check back in for further details once LEGO fully reveals their plans.