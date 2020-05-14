The TurboGrafx-16 Mini Gets a New Release Date

Konami officially announced the TurboGrafx-16 mini nearly a year ago, with the hopes of bringing their own gaming nostalgia box to market in March 2020. Sadly, the coronavirus crisis put a damper on those plans, but the console did get into the hands of numerous reviewers last month and it was very well received.

Pre-orders for the console resumed recently with a placeholder date, but for those of you who have been anxiously awaiting the day it would show up on your doorstep, there has been an update. Amazon has an exclusive on the TurboGrafx-16 Mini in the U.S. (known as the PC Engine elsewhere), and they have revealed that the console will arrive on May 22nd. You can reserve one here for $99.99. Note that the console only includes one controller. If you need another one, this new wireless model from 8Bitdo would be a good choice.

Given the delay, there's no telling how many units are available, so you'll want to get your pre-order in sooner rather than later if you have yet to do so. A breakdown of the whopping 57 games that are available on the console can be found below along with a trailer.

The full list of 25 English-language video games available on the TurboGrafx-16 mini console is as follows:

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ‘93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Splatterhouse

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

The following 32 PC Engine titles are also available on the TurboGrafx-16 mini in Japanese:

Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo

Aldynes

Appare! Gateball

Bomberman ‘94

Bomberman Panic Bomber

Chō Aniki

Daimakaimura

Dragon Spirit

Dungeon Explorer

Fantasy Zone

Galaga ‘88

Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

Gradius

Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō –

Jaseiken Necromancer

Nectaris

Neutopia

Neutopia II

Ninja Ryūkenden

PC Genjin

Salamandr

Seirei Senshi Spriggan

Snatcher

Spriggan Mark 2

Star Parodier

Super Darius

Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

Super Star Soldier

The Genji and the Heike Clans

The Kung Fu

The Legend of Valkyrie

Ys I・II

