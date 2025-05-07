Ultra Pro’s Marvel Super Hero Trainer Turns You Into the Ultimate Hero

Play video

You’ve seen your favorite Marvel heroes save the world in the comics, on television, and on the big screen, and now kids can become the ultimate hero thanks to Ultra Pro’s new Marvel Super Hero Trainer. The Super Hero Trainer is a device you wear on your wrist that features motion detection technology to recognize your movements, and you’ll be utilizing that technology to crawl, jump, dodge, and fight your way through a host of missions that will also feature your favorite Marvel heroes interacting with you along the way.

There are 30 missions to complete and over 40 heroes and villains you’ll interact with on your journey. You’ll get advice and tips from Marvel heroes as you progress, thanks to the built-in speaker, and as you complete missions, you will mark your progress on the Hero Map, which you can take a look at in the new trailer.

The set comes with 10 Hero Tokens that plug into the center of the device, including Tokens for Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, and Iron Man. The Hero Map gives an indication of some of the other characters you’ll interact with throughout the adventure, as icons on the map include Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Rocket Raccoon, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Woman, Vision, Thanos, and more.

The Marvel Super Hero Trainer retails for $33.99 and will be available this June. You can check out the official page right here, and you can find the official description below.

“Train like a hero! Complete missions alongside your favorite heroes. This officially licensed Marvel game uses motion detection technology to recognize movements as users crawl, fight and jump to victory during training missions that immerse them in the worlds of their favorite Marvel Super Heroes.

Listen to the advice from the iconic heroes of the Marvel Universe you will meet on your journey. Move all around to accomplish your missions: crawl, fight, jump, the artificial intelligence of your Super Hero Trainer will guide you! Includes motion detection technology that will recognize your movements. Keep track of your 30 training missions through your Hero Map.”

