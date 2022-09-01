Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 3 Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the launch of the first two waves in their Walt Disney World 50th anniversary lineup earlier this year, Funko has dropped a new collection of Pop figures that celebrate the iconic attraction in Orlando, Florida. This time around we're getting . Pre-orders for all of the new additions can be found below.

Speaking of José and WDW 50th anniversary Funko Pops, the Mickey Mouse and José The Enchanted Tiki Room 2-Pop pack, was released earlier this month as a standalone addition to the collection. It is a shopDisney exclusive that you can order right here for $29.99 while it lasts.

The set features Pop figures of The Enchanted Tiki Room host José the tiki bird (macaw) alongside Mickey Mouse in an ''aloha'' shirt. It follows a Pele and Barker Parrot Funko Pop figure Enchanted Tiki Room set that was launched in 2018 and is currently available here on eBay. It's only a matter of time before the Mickey Mouse and José set will end up there as well, so grab it at the standard price while you still can.

The Enchanted Tiki Room attraction opened in 1963 and featured Audio-Animatronics that were mind-blowing for their time. It attracted huge crowds eager to see birds, flowers, and tiki totem poles that talk, sing, and dance. The Disney Wiki notes that "Jose leads the Tiki Room cast in singing both The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room and Let's All Sing Like the Birdies Sing. Later during the Hawaiian War Chant musical number and when the frenzy goes fast, a large thunderstorm is brought to the Tiki Room; Jose then explains to the other Tiki Birds that someone "has left the shower running" to which Michael explains that the Tiki Gods have been angered for all the celebration. During the end of the show, he tells the audience, "We have a wonderful magic trick for you" just before the guests leave the attraction where the four bird hosts sing a special rendition of "Heigh Ho"."

Walt Disney World's 50th birthday celebration will continue on into March of 2023, and they have tons of events planed at at the parks. You can keep up with all of the festivities right here. If you can't get to Orlando, shopDisney will also be offering additional merch for the 50th anniversary here.

