Get the Pokemon Waving Pikachu Funko Pop for Only $5

Capture the many moods of Pikachu in your Pokemon Funko Pop collection with Grumpy Pikachu and the happy waving Pikachu pictured here. Grumpy Pikachu is set to launch on July 4th and can be pre-ordered on Amazon for $10.99. Waving Pikachu, on the other hand, is currently on a super sale that drops the price to only $5.

At the time of writing you can score the Waving Pikachu Funko Pop deal here on Amazon and here at Best Buy. You can shop more of Funko's Pokemon Pop collection right here on Amazon. However, there's another Pop figure with a cute creature that you should have on your radar right now...

Yesterday, Funko released a new Pop figure in their Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian lineup, and it might be the best one yet. The Pop features Mando in his Beskar armor, which is accented on the Pop figure in shiny chrome. As you can see, The Mandalorian Pop is depicted holding The Child (aka Baby Yoda). What's more, the figure is super-sized at 10-inches.

Pre-orders for The Mandalorian (Beskar Armor) with Baby Yoda 10-inch Funko Pop are live here at Amazon for $29.96. If the Pop sells out there, you can also find it here at Entertainment Earth.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.