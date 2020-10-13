Amazon Prime Day 2020 Is Live, Best Prime Day Deals & More
The best Prime Day deals are just a click away. That's right folks Amazon Prime Day in full swing, and even if it's three months later than it normally is, it does not mean Amazon is holding back on deals. The first Prime Day deals are live right now and will run for 48-hours, ending 11:59 p.m PST on Wednesday, October 14. We're going to be covering Amazon Prime Day all day long at ComicBook.com by bringing you the very best deals in electronics, gaming, gear and more. Here is everything you need to know about this year's sales taking. If you have any questions on what Amazon Prime Day is, we've got a handy FAQ for you right here.
Latest Amazon Prime Deals For Gamers:
- Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership is 35% Off With Bonus SanDisk Card for Prime Day
- Deep Discounts On SanDisk and WD Storage
- Get 25% Back on Gaming Gift Cards and Memberships With Prime Card
- Pokemon Prime Day Deals: Games, Gear and More
- The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals for PC Gamers
Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Already Live
As noted, holiday shopping is going to be different this year, so gambling on better deals as we get closer to the holidays might not be the best strategy this time around. This is certainly true if you're interested in Amazon products like Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindles, Ring security devices, etc. In fact, a range of official Prime Day deals are already live here on Amazon. Some highlights can be found below. Note that the first round of deals has ended, so take advantage of the available deals while you still can.
- Get two Echo Dot devices for $39.99 (enter code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout) - ENDED
- Get the Fire TV Recast for $129.99 - ENDED
- Spend $20 on ebooks and get a $5 ebook credit
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $249 - ENDED
- Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV for $179 - ENDED
- Prime Members that are new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months for 99 cents
- Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus
Latest Amazon Prime Deals From This Week:
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition for $299.99
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $119.99
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $199.99
- Save $40 on Echo Show 5
- Echo Auto plus six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $19.99
- Blink Mini indoor cameras—one for $24.99, two for $49.98, or get Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for $54.99
We're sure to see some great deals on Apple devices, TVs, gaming gear, laptops, Instant Pots, and more during Prime Day. You'll need to weigh getting your chosen product with a solid discount when the opportunity arises vs gambling on getting a lower price in November and possibly coming up empty-handed.
Other Anti-Prime Day Deals
A whole bunch of other retailers are getting in on the action while Amazon leads the pack. Everyone from Gamestop, Best Buy, and even Walmart are dropping prices in hopes you go shop there instead of the online retail giant. Each retailer is offering big discounts on TVs, video games, and more so we advise you to check them all out.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.