When is Amazon Prime Day 2020: First Deals, Tips, and More

Ordinarily, Amazon Prime Day takes place in July, but 2020 isn't an ordinary year. This time around Prime Day will fall on October 13th - 14th, with the first deals going live at 12am PST (3am EST) on the 13th and running up until 11:59 pm PT on October 14th (2:59 am ET on October 15). The fact that Amazon's biggest sales event of the year falls into a holiday shopping season that won't have a traditional Black Friday makes it even more important. There will be a lot more competition for online deals this year and less time for restocks in the midst of a manufacturing slowdown due to COVID-19. The good news is that we have some tips and strategies that will help you make the most of your Prime Day opportunity.

As noted, holiday shopping is going to be different this year, so gambling on better deals as we get closer to the holidays might not be the best strategy this time around. This is certainly true if you're interested in Amazon products like Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindles, Ring security devices, etc. In fact, a range of official Prime Day deals are already live here on Amazon. This includes two Echo Dot devices for $39.98 (enter code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout) and the Fire TV Recast for $129.99.

However, we're sure to see some great deals on Apple devices, TVs, gaming gear, laptops, Instant Pots, and more during Prime Day. You'll need to weigh getting your chosen product with a solid discount when the opportunity arises vs gambling on getting a lower price in November and possibly coming up empty handed.

What Are The Best Prime Day Tips?

Prime Membership: First off, you don't need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of many of the Prime Day deals (without fast shipping of course), but there will be big exclusives that non-members will miss out on. That said, new Prime members can sign up for a 30-day trial right here (students get an even better deal at 6 months free). If you don't want to continue after the trial period, simply cancel on the 29th day to avoid the charge. If you sign up with an Alexa device, you'll get an additional $5 credit.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: If you shop frequently on Amazon (and like to pay your credit card bill in full each month), getting their Prime Rewards Card is a no-brainer. You'll get a $100 gift card upon approval through October 31st, and Prime members will save an extra 5% on pretty much everything Amazon sells (3% for non-members). There might be some extra benefits for cardholders on Prime Day as well. You can sign up for the card right here.

Track Deals: You can track specific deals and get notifications about its status via Amazon's app. Join waitlists on any interesting deals that offer the option. You can also use Alexa within the app to quickly search for items and track shipments. During previous Prime Day events, Amazon offered members ways to earn additional credits through the app, so be on the lookout for those. More info is available here.

Shop Small: Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold though Amazon’s store through October 12. You can shop these select small business products right here to earn your extra credits.

Bonus Credits: Speaking of bonus credits from Amazon, there are hundreds of dollars up for grabs right now. A list of current options is available here.

Stay tuned to our Gear section for more Amazon Prime Day Deals and info.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.