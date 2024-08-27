Winnie The Pooh Gets a New Batch of Funko Pops

Winnie the Pooh Funko Pops

Funko has unveiled a new batch of Pop figures inspired by A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh. That is to say, the classic Disney version not the weird public domain versions. The lineup includes updated Pop figures of Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, and Roo, and you can get your pre-orders in starting today, August 27th at 12pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+) and here on Amazon A flocked version of Pooh will arrive here at the Funko shop as an exclusive in the very near future.

You can check out more of this week’s new Funko Pop releases right here. It will include new waves inspired by Disney / Pixar’s The Incredibles as well as a collection inspired by the iconic Sesame Street.

On the subject of public domain Winnie the Pooh, a new animated series from Kartoon Studios’ is set to hit Prime Video in 2025, and it’s going to be a lot different than what you’re used to. Kartoon Studios Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward had the following to say about their vision for the character (via Deadline):

“Disney created an iconic and tremendously successful global brand with Winnie-the-Pooh that we have all admired so much over many decades,” said Heyward. “When the property went into the public domain, we knew we could only undertake creating Pooh for a new generation if we could bring a completely new, different and unique look that was contemporary, protectable, and gave voice to the characters and stories created by A.A. Milne, as has never been done.”

He added, “At a time when our world can be confusing for children, Pooh is an oasis of goodness, grounded in family, friendship, kindness, and love. Those are the exact values our version of Pooh will showcase as we focus on building Kartoon Studios’ Winnie-The-Pooh into a long-term global megabrand, through which the simple and comforting values A.A. Milne originally imagined, will endure forever.”

Amazon is looking to premiere an animated holiday movie, five holiday specials and 104 episodes of the new Pooh series over the course of four years. However, with the Disney version of Winnie the Pooh so ingrained in the culture, it seems like Kartoon Studios will be facing a uphill battle to create something that can stand on its own.