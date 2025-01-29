Wolf Children Howls Into An Exclusive 4K Steelbook Blu-ray

Japanese director Momaru Hosada must be getting the 4K steelbook treatment lately, what with yesterday’s release of Summer Wars, and now with the iconic film Wolf Children. The 4K Limited Edition Steelbook is an Amazon exclusive that is available to order here for $36.98. You can check out additional info below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolf Children’s plot description goes as follows: “College student Hana falls in love with a “wolf man” and together they have two half-human, half-wolf children, Ame and Yuki. The young family’s happy but humble life comes to an abrupt end when the father is tragically killed during a hunt. After struggling to raise her children in the busy city, Hana boldly decides to move to a dilapidated house in the countryside, in hopes that her children may one day decide their own path to happiness – whether “human” or “wolf.””

Wolf Children 4K Blu-ray Steelbook (Amazon Exclusive) See on Amazon

Recently, Comicbook’s own Tulisha Srivastava included Wolf Children in her own list of anime movies that will bring tears to your eyes, saying it centers on a “bittersweet family’s journey [and] the difficulty of motherhood”. Hosada’s touch adds depth to the story, allowing the emotional journey to be felt fully and completely. I have to agree with Srivastava, this one definitely belongs on this list.

Who Is Mamoru Hosoda?

Mamoru Hosada is a big name in the anime world, especially because of his work on projects that were big in the western hemisphere, like Digimon Adventure and Dragon Ball Z. Hosada also directed many big feature films, such as Summer Wars, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Wolf Children, Mirai, Belle, and more. His 2018 film Mirai was nominated for Best Animated Film at the 91st Academy Awards, and even though it ended up losing the award to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Hosada’s name was boosted even higher. The acclaimed director recently announced his next project, Scarlet, which follows a princess who “transcends time and space.”

While we don’t have many other details yet, it’s exciting that Hosada is still getting the chance to create and bring fans something impactful yet again.



Want to stay up to date with all anime news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!