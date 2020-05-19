X-Men: Iron Studios' New Gambit Statue Is Truly Magical

X-Men fans have found a wide array of ways to show their love for their favorite characters, from cosplay to fanart to some epic collectibles. Iron Studios recently raised the bar in a pretty epic way, with a new line of statues paying tribute to some of the coolest X-Men -- including Remy LeBeau/Gambit. The polystone statue is part of the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line, and features Gambit kicking his knee while flashing a pink energy blast of cards from his hand. As with the Iceman statue that's also part of the line, Gambit's powers are pretty perfectly rendered in this medium, and would look awesome with the help of any lighting effects.

The statue stands at 10.2 inches, and is hand-painted to impeccable detail. If you want to ensure that the statue makes its way into your collection, it is currently available to preorder for $180. It is expected to officially arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

You can check out the official description for the statue below.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line - Gambit! From Marvel Comics, the Gambit Art Scale Statue is limited edition and comes with a detailed hand-painted base.

Marvel fans, don't miss your chance to add Gambit 1:10 Statue to your collection.

Materials

Polystone

Product Size

Height: 10.2" (259.08 mm) | Width: 7" (177.8 mm) | Depth: 10.6" (269.24 mm) | Weight: 0.7 lbs (0.32 kg) *

Dimensional Weight

0.00 lbs (0 kg) [Intl. 0.00 lbs (0 kg)] *"

Scroll through to the next slide for an up-close look at this new Gambit statue, and let us know what you think in the comments below!