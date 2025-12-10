Invincible Gets New Funko Pops From Season 3

The popular Amazon animated television show, which brings life to the frames of the Invincible comics (written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley), has received some awesome (and bloody) new Funko Pops.

Omni-Man’s Pop comes bloodied up in his Viltrumite armor, looking strong as ever, and Rex Splode’s Chase is also bloodied, probably as a reference to season 3 episode 7 of the animated show. Note that an exclusive bloody Allen Pop also made the rounds on the Internet in recent days, but wasn’t available at the time of writing.

It’s a tough, violent world the characters of Invincible live in, but it makes for some great Funko Pop designs doesn’t it?. Pre-orders for the commons are available now here at Entertainment Earth. Direct Amazon links are available below and will be updated as they arrive. If and when the Allen Pop drops, a link will be added there as well.

New Invincible Video Game Shows Off New Character

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

In related news, a new Invincible video game is coming soon! If you haven’t heard about it yet, Invincible VS is a new 3v3 tag fighter from Skybound Games. Apparently more news about the game will be announced at this year’s The Game Awards, which is set to take place on December 11th. According to the official social media accounts, this is where the game’s launch date will be announced along with details on a new fighter/character that will be joining the roster. This will be the 12th confirmed playable character in the title, and more are still expected to be added.

With the gaming world in a bit of a limbo due to recent layoffs and paused games, it’s great to hear that Invincible VS is continuing on. Let’s hope this new fighter is everything we need to truly feel a part of the Invincible universe.



