LEGO Star Trek U.S.S.  Enterprise NCC-1701-D Set Is Back On Sale

Prepare to go where no LEGO set has gone before with the LEGO Icons Star Trek

U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356). The very first Star Trek LEGO set was the headliner for the LEGO Black Friday/Cyber Monday celebrations, and it sold out quickly along with the LEGO Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod (40768) GWP that wen’t with it. The good news is that it is back in stock here at the LEGO Shop in backorder for $399.99 with a release date set for December 27th. The bad news is obvious there as it will arrive shortly after Christmas.

LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D Details

The LEGO Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D is a detailed replica of the starship from TNG that fans can build in 3.600 pieces. Details include a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, warp nacelles, and an opening shuttlebay with two mini shuttlepods. There’s also a display stand with an information plaque and a Star Trek: The Next Generation minfigure display tile.

Speaking of minifigures, there are 9 in the main set: Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher. If you get the Shuttlepod set as a GWP, you’ll also get a Ensign Ro Laren minifigure for a total of 10.

Each minifigure comes with unique themed accessories, such as a teacup, trombone with stand, phaser, tricorder, engineering case, PADD, bottle, portable tractor beam generator, and a cat figure (Spot).

The LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D officially launched on November 27th / 28th at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop priced at $399.99. As noted, the LEGO Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod that came as as a Gift with Purchase along with two additional Black Friday GWP sets (details below) have sold out.

Riker Takes The Helm

LEGO will offer LEGO Insiders the chance to enter a sweepstakes that runs between November 6th and December 1st 2025 with the grand prize being a LEGO Star Trek set signed by Jonathan Frakes. If you want to try your luck, you can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account here. The livestream explaining the details is available to view here. Here’s what Commander Riker had to say about the new LEGO set:

“As Commander Riker, I spent a lot of time on the bridge of the Enterprise, and now fans can take the helm themselves… in LEGO brick form! This set is a fantastic way to relive the adventures of the crew, piece by piece. I can’t wait to make a cameo in the livestream, and offer up a signed set for fans – it’s such a fun way to celebrate this incredible build.”