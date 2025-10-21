Marvel Legends NYCC 2025 Inhumans Medusa and Gorgon 2-Pack Pre-Orders Are Up

Hasbro launched a lot of figures at New York Comic Con, including the Marvel Legends Executioner Build-A-Figure wave. However, some of the best is yet to come for the Marvel Legends lineup with the launch of the Medusa & Gorgon / Black Bolt & Triton 2-packs inspired by Marvel’s Inhumans and Fantastic Four comics. The Black Bolt & Triton 2-pack launched in pre-order on October 16th with the Medusa & Gorgon set following at 1pm ET on October 21st. Look for pre-orders to go live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for the next drop on the 21st. Direct links will be added below after the launch. UPDATE: The figures are live! Direct links added.

Note that collectors will be looking to pick up these 2-packs to add to their Marvel Legends Inhuman Royal Family lineup following the earlier release of Crystal and Lockjaw. A Karnak figure launched in 2023 as part of a BAF wave, which means that Black Bolt’s brother Maximus the Mad is the only missing member of the family left to debut h in the Marvel Legends lineup.

Marvel Legends Inhumans 2-Pack Pre-Orders

Details about the figure packs are available below along with information on the two remaining Marvel Legends pre-orders that came out of NYCC this year. Direct retailer links will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

Marvel Legends Inhumans Black Bolt & Triton 2-Pack ($57.99): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Available Now): This set will come with 12 accessories: 4 alternate hands, 4 wing pieces, and alternate sonic scream head for Black Bolt and 2 alternate hands and alternate head for Triton.

Marvel Legends Inhumans Medusa & Gorgon 2-Pack ($62.99): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (10/21 at 1pm ET): This set comes with 6 accessories: 2 alternate hands and mace for Gorgon and 2 alternate hands and swapable face plate for Medusa.

Upcoming Marvel Legends Retro Pre-Orders

On October 29th at 1pm ET, look for Hasbro to launch pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man 2099 and Retro Cardiac figures. Once again, they should be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at that time, and we expect that to be quick sellers.