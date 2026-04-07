ATLUS and Funko Reveal New Persona 30th Anniversary Pop! Collection

If you’ve been a Persona fan for any stretch of time, when ATLUS drops something exciting, suddenly your wallet starts sweating. Welp, grab a towel. Because in addition to the rumored Persona 6 reveal news, the latest product release is pretty sweet… and it’s already available for pre-order.

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ATLUS and Funko have officially joined forces to celebrate Persona’s 30th Anniversary with a brand-new Pop! Vinyl collection. Whether you’ve been riding with the franchise since the Megami Ibunroku days, or you stumbled in through Persona 5 Royal, there’s something here with your name written all over it.

The Collection: What’s Actually in the Box

The new Persona 30th Anniversary Funko Pop! lineup pulls from across the franchise’s iconic roster, spotlighting beloved characters rendered in that unmistakable chibi-style vinyl that Funko has absolutely perfected over the years. The figures feature expressive faces, stylized costumes, and just enough personality crammed into a few inches of collectible plastic to make you smile every single time you glance at your shelf.

Here are the details on the full character lineup:

Standout Picks

If you’re only grabbing one, Joker is the easy call. He’s the face of the franchise’s mainstream breakthrough and the Pop! is as clean as his Phantom Thief aesthetic. But if you want to flex some collector credibility, Igor is your deep-cut pick. The Velvet Room attendant looks great, and this figure is especially special for longtime fans.

Speaking of which, the Persona 3 Male and Female Protagonists together make a perfect pair for anyone who considers P3 the emotional backbone of the series.

Should You Pre-Order?

Short answer: if you’re a Persona fan, yes. Don’t overthink it.

The longer answer is that Funko anniversary collections tied to major gaming milestones tend to move fast, especially when the fanbase is as passionate as Persona’s. If you’re the kind of collector who’s been burned before by waiting too long on a limited run, you already know what you need to do.

There’s no Amazon listing for the figures yet, but stay tuned in case they drop closer to the collection’s release date of April 26, 2026. For now, the figures can be pre-ordered directly on Funko’s website.

ATLUS and Funko celebrating 30 years of Persona together is the kind of celebration crossover fans didn’t know they needed until it was announced (it does make a ton of sense, though). If you’re a longtime collector or you’re just looking for the perfect way to commemorate a franchise that’s changed how you think about video game storytelling, this collection deserves a spot on your radar.

And probably your shelf or desk, too.