Star Wars Black Series ARC Trooper (Infiltrator) & Commando Droid (Training) 2-Pack Exclusive Is Up For Pre-Order

Hasbro has released a flurry of new figures to close out 2025, and that includes wrapping up the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy program for the holiday season with something that army builders will enjoy. Earlier this month, The Black Series Phase I Assault Trooper (Coruscant Guard) & Battle Droid Officer (Training) 2-pack inspired by the 2017 Star Wars Battlefront II video game launched here on Amazon as an exclusive for $55.99. Now it’s being joined by The Black Series ARC Trooper (Infiltrator) & Commando Droid (Training) 2-pack that can also be pre-ordered here on Amazon as an exclusive. A breakdown of both releases can be found below.

The Black Series ARC Trooper (Infiltrator) & Commando Droid (Training) 2-Pack

Part of the Gaming Greats lineup, the ARC Trooper figure is depicted in it’s default appearance from Star Wars: Battlefront II. It includes two blasters. The Commando Droid is depicted with distinct orange target/sensor markings on the chest and forehead representing a training droid. It includes a blaster and a sword accessory.

The Black Series Phase I Assault Trooper (Coruscant Guard) & Battle Droid Officer (Training) 2-Pack

In this set the trooper figure comes with two blasters and a removable helmet. The battle droid includes a blaster and an antenna accessory. The droid is depicted with the white and yellow/gold color scheme that represents the training skin in the game while the Phase I Trooper is equipped with the red Coruscant Guard skin (note that Hasbro used the upgraded 2023 Clone Trooper body here, so it wasn’t a super cheap reuse like a lot of figures in this line).