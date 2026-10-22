Stephen King’s Infectious 32-Year-Old Miniseries Is So Much Better Than Its Remake – and Now Its a Streaming Success

Stephen King has been known to deliver some lengthy novels but few have come with the weighty prose of one story that unleased an apocalypse in the form of a deadly virus and the ultimate battle of good and evil. Anyone who has followed King’s career will have no problem recognizing the name of Randall Flagg, the villainous entity who goes by many names across dozens of novels from the author’s catalog, or Captain Trips, the virus that almost seemed to be turning into a real-life deal during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who have not worked it out, all of this leads to King’s mammoth novel The Stand, which in recent years became an all-star ABC event series, but back in 1994 was adapted as a far superior four-part miniseries. That original ambitious adaptation has now found its way back into the world and has landed a Top 3 position on the Apple Store streaming chart after 32 years.

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In a time when many people live by a mantra that if something is not available on a streaming platform, they will probably never see it, The Stand is one of those that has previously eluded people’s attention. While it has received infrequent reruns on cable networks, it looks many people have now discovered its availability to buy or rent in the Apple Store and decided to jump into the end of the world this Halloween. Along with other now classic TV shows such as Twin Peaks, The Stand infecting the top of the streaming chart has proven that even with some dated special effects, the miniseries adaptation – which was also limited by TV standards – is still the one that King fans gravitate to.

The Stand Is Stephen King at His Finest

Fans of Stephen King have been on a real rollercoaster when it comes to adaptations of the generational literary legend’s work. As the creator of the movie often cited as the greatest of all time – The Shawshank Redemption – and some of the worst – Maximum Overdrive, Children of the Corn – there is no author with such a range when it comes to how the adaptations of his work have been received. While not perfect, The Stand is among the best King adaptations out there, delivering a character driven story that captures all the main beats of the novel, even if it also leaves out many world-building moments and several characters. It also holds a special place in the hearts of many fans that the 2020 remake – arriving in eerie synchronicity with the COVID-19 pandemic – could not touch even with a more modern production and talented cast including Alexander Skarsgård, Whoopie Goldberg, James Marsden, Amber Heard, and Odessa Young.

The 1994 miniseries packed in its own high quality list of stars, led by Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Miguel Ferrer, Kathy Bates, and Jamey Sheridan as the man who, for many, will always be the quintessential incarnation of Flagg with his devilish good looks, flowing hair, and double-denim clothing. Behind the camera on The Stand was the man who was the 90s/00s version of Mike Flanagan when it comes to knowing how to adapt King’s work, Mick Garris. Garris became a frequent King collaborator, particularly on TV versions of novels like The Shining and Bag of Bones, and his work on The Stand stood alongside the 1990 version of It as one that any King fan will go back to time and time again, and enjoy it for the nostalgic hit it provides with every watch. Now, it seems that both old and new fans are binge-watching this classic in the run up to Halloween, and there are worse ways to spend around six hours of your time as the nights grow darker.

Which version of The Stand is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.