Aliens Star Has Best Reaction to This Year's "Alien Day"

With Alien fans around the world all taking part in "Alien Day" on social media, star of Aliens Lance Henriksen also got in on the action, hilariously captioning a photo of his character being killed by describing it as a chess move. While Sigourney Weaver is easily the most well-known star of the franchise, having appeared in all four original Alien films, Henriksen debuted in 1986's Aliens, going on to have small roles in both Alien 3 and the spinoff prequel Alien vs. Predator. Despite often playing intense characters in his films, the tweet showed off the actor's sense of humor about his part in sci-fi fame.

"Queen takes Bishop," Henriksen captioned a photo of his character Bishop being killed in Aliens by the alien queen.

Much like Sigourney Weaver's Ripley is a beloved figure in the franchise, so is Bishop, both in the fandom and within the narrative itself.

In the original Alien, Ripley had a horrifying encounter with the android Ash (Ian Holm), making her wary of all such creatures, as he went on to jeopardize the lives of the Nostromo's crew, which included a violent attack on Ripley herself. When Bishop introduced himself as an android in Aliens, Ripley understandably kept her distance, assuming all androids would eventually malfunction, only for Bishop to sacrifice himself in order to save Ripley and Newt.

While Alien 3 was largely devoid of any characters connecting to the previous films, Ripley was the obvious exception. In that sequel's final moments, Henriksen appeared to reveal himself as the one who designed the Bishop android. Alien vs. Predator, which took place hundreds of years before the proper Alien series, saw Henriksen playing Charles Bishop Weyland, one of the founders of the Weyland Corporation. The monstrous xenomorphs are assuredly the major threats of the franchise, but the Weyland-Yutani Corporation also serves as a major antagonist, as it was their corporate greed that resulted in many of the conflicts between humans and the xenomorphs.

This year marks the fifth annual Alien Day, which is celebrated on 4/26 in honor of LV-426, the moon on which the crew of the Nostromo discovered the xenomorph eggs. In addition to fans sharing their love for the long-running series on the day, a number of collectibles are revealed and made available for purchase, as well as announcements about what's in the franchise's future.

