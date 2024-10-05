American Horror Story Star Teases Return to FX Anthology Series, Could It Be For Season 13?

Sarah Paulson is interested in coming back to AHS... could it be for the new season?

American Horror Story fans last saw series favorite Sarah Paulson in 2021's Season 10, Double Feature, but it sounds like they might see her return again soon. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America (via Deadline), Paulson said there was a "big chance" that she'd come back to American Horror Story and while she didn't give any direct clues as to when that might be, she did say that it was something she'd like to do "more than anything".

"I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story," Paulson said. "I've got everything crossed. I would like to do it more than anything. It's my home. It's where I started."

She added, "I got to play, you know, seven different characters in seven years, which as an actor is the most exciting, thrilling thing, and also allows an audience to be ready for anything you're going to do because they're not attached to one thing that you do, specifically. That has given me a lot of career flexibility."

Paulson has appeared in ten total seasons of American Horror Story, starting with 2011's Murder House. The only two seasons where Paulson has not appeared are 1984 (Season 9), NYC (Season 11), and Delicate (Season 12). Back in 2022, Paulson had expressed that while she was open to returning to American Horror Story, she wasn't sure if it was something that would happen. At the time, she noted that people "might start getting sick" of her being part of that corner of the television world.

"It's not that I'm not open to it," she said at the time. "I'm always open to it, but I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world. Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, 'I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I'm like, 'Momma's tired!'"

If Paulson does return to American Horror Story sooner rather than later, it may well be for Season 13. Very little is known about the next season of the horror anthology series at this time — though series co-creator Ryan Murphy did recently tease that not only could the eagerly anticipated thirteenth season be coming sooner than fans think, but that he had spoken with both Paulson and another frequent American Horror Story star — Evan Peters.

"You know, that's an interesting question," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think."

Paulson herself said she'd like to work with Peters again in her comments to Good Morning America, making it sound very much like a Season 13 return could be likely.

"If I could be reunited with Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy, you can pretty much tell me what time I will be there, and I will be there," she said.

American Horror Story was renewed through Season 13 back in 2020. Keep checking with ComicBook for updates.