Bob's Burgers Reveals First Look at 2022 Halloween Episode

For more than a decade, the Belcher family has been getting into all sorts of Halloween hijinks in Bob's Burgers, and this year looks to be no different. This Sunday's episode is set to be the debut of the Season 13 Halloween-themed episode, "Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)," with images from the episode offering a glimpse into the adventure. The Belchers won't be the only animated family celebrating Halloween this week, as Sunday also marks the debut of The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII," making for a double dose of animated hilarity honoring All Hallow's Eve.

The new episode is described, "Louise suspects there's something sinister afoot during a Halloween field trip to an apple orchard. Meanwhile, Tina, and Gene hope to win the school costume parade."

Check out photos from the new episode of Bob's Burgers below before it premieres on FOX this Sunday, October 30th.