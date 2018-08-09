‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Shares New Look at Salem

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may be presenting a darker take on everybody’s favorite teenage witch, but it looks like one fan-favorite will still be fairly the same.

After Netflix tweeted a photo of Princess Diaries cat Fat Louie, in honor of International Cats Day, the official account for Chilling Adventures responded with a brand new picture of Salem. You can check it out below.

This marks the second somewhat-official photo that fans have gotten of Sabrina’s feline friend, after another photo was released a few months back. And while it’s unclear exactly what role Salem will have in the series, this photo shows that he will be a bit more of a realistic-looking cat.

Chilling Adventures will follow Sabrina as she navigates her life as a young witch. In addition to Shipka, the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina includes Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Ricard Coyle, and Bronson Pinchot.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was first announced to be in development late last year, with fans eager to see how the adaptation would come together. And even before the series’ early promotional material came out, expectations were already pretty high.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

And while the series is billed as being within the same universe as The CW’s hit series Riverdale, those involved with the older series have said that crossovers won’t be happening anytime soon.

“The decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix to make these Riverdale and Sabrina shows completely separate universes.” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said earlier this year. “I don’t really know what Roberto’s plan is for Sabrina or what aspect of the supernatural or magic will be used. I know that doesn’t exist in Riverdale. At least right now. So it wouldn’t make sense for those two worlds to collide.”

What do you think of this new look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Salem? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on October 26th on Netflix.