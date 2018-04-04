‘Sabrina’ Showrunner Shares First Look at Sabrina and Harvey On Set

Netflix’s adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is still quite a ways away, but one of the series’ executive producers is providing a little tease.

Riverdale and Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a paparazzi photo from the show’s set, which shows stars Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch walking down the street. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, it’s out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the “Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina.” ADORBS, right? pic.twitter.com/9n8cznpv2c — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 4, 2018

Shipka, who will star as the series’ titular witch, looks pretty close to her comic counterpart, something that will surely delight fans. And Lynch’s version of Harvey Kinkle looks slightly different from his comic version, with a wardrobe and dark hair that somewhat looks like Riverdale‘s Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

This first look at Sabrina and Harvey is sure to delight fans, especially considering how much is still unknown about their relationship in the series. Early casting info hinted that the pair will have a “star-crossed” relationship, tying directing into Sabrina’s role as a witch. To an extent, the photo also illustrates the aesthetic that the show is going for, balancing the Riverdale-esque setting with a dark, macabre tone.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

Also appearing in the series will be Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence, Bronson Pinchot as Principal Hawthorne, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, and Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda.

Sabrina will debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.