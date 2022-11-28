First Cocaine Bear Poster Released

Rather than being a figurative title, the upcoming film Cocaine Bear will instead deliver a more literal adventure, as it focuses on the true-life story of a bear eating cocaine and the group of unlikely victims who are caught in its path, with the new film getting its first poster. The new film comes from director Elizabeth Banks and, like former projects Charlie's Angels and the Pitch Perfect series, aims to blend together genres in unexpected and entirely entertaining ways. You can check out the rampaging first poster for Cocaine Bear below before the film lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.

"Don't coke the bear," the film's official Twitter account captioned the poster.

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), and newcomer Scott Seiss.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce.

Banks previously teased what drew her to the project and what it has in common with her previous efforts.

"I like comedic elements inside of things. Pitch Perfect, it's a comedy with music. I made a big-ass musical, but it's really a heartfelt, comedic endeavor that happens to be a romance between all of those women. When you understand that, Charlie's Angels did the exact same thing. I made it about friendship, them being in love with each other," Banks shared with Fast Company in 2021. "Cocaine Bear, I mean, it's absurd on its face. There's a bear high on cocaine. My point is, tonally, I'm interested in the same vibe for the most part. I like to be what I call quietly revolutionary. I'm not out here being like, 'Look at me! I'm doing something that nobody's seen before!' But at the end of the day, if you really pay attention, there's a lot of little things in there that nobody's ever seen before."

Cocaine Bear lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.

