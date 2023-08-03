Trick 'r Treat Sam With Razor Candy Exclusive Flocked Funko Pop Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in 2020, Funko teamed up with Spirit Halloween to release Pop figures based on the 2009 Halloween horror anthology Trick 'r Treat. The first featured Samhain sitting with his Jack O' Lantern which was followed by an exclusive featuring Sam with his candy blade. Fast-forward to 2023, and a new version has been released of the Sam with razor candy Pop that features a flocked (fuzzy) texture on Sam's pajamas. Pre-orders for this version are live here at Spirit Halloween and here on Amazon now.

Note that the original version of the Trick 'r Treat Sam with razor Funko Pop is still available to order here at Spirit Halloween. You can check out Spirit's entire lineup of Funko Pop figures (many of which are exclusives) right here. While you're at it, make sure to check out the full lineup of Funko's Wednesday Pop figure drops for the week of August 2nd, 2023.

Will Trick 'r Treat's Cast Return For a Sequel?

During an interview last year, director Michael Dougherty revealed that the long-awaited sequel is in "very-active development" but won't include the cast of the original movie.

"No, because I feel like that's very much American Horror Story's approach and style," Dougherty said when asked if the cast would return in different roles. "I'd rather stay consistent. If I'm bringing cast members back, it would be in the same roles, not that that's currently a plan within the piece. To me, it would throw me off. I do like it in American Horror Story. I think it works for them, but it'd also feel like we're just ripping them off if we did that." He later added, "If I've learned anything from this experience, it's all about patience and persistence."