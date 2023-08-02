Funko Pop Wednesdays: Here's Where to Get The Drops For August 2nd
Check out the latest Funko Pop drops every Wednesday.
In case you haven't noticed, Funko has been turning each Wednesday into a mini release event in recent weeks, dropping dozens of figures in clumps throughout the morning. These events can be loosely themed, but it's generally pretty random. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks, but we're here to help you keep track of it all.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the Funko Pop waves for Wednesday, July 26th 2023 complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 11:30am / 12pm ET and wrap up at some point in the afternoon. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 2nd (UPDATING):
- Trick 'r Treat Sam with Razor (Flocked) – Spirit Halloween Exclusive on Amazon
- My Hero Academia Fatgum (Super-Sized Metallic) – Funko Exclusive
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Nezuko Kamado – Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 26th:
- Mickey Mouse (Trick-Or-Treat) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Five Night's At Freddy's Pop! Games Sun & Moon – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Avengers Tower With Iron Man Funko Pop Town Exclusive Is On Sale Now
-
New Attack On Titan Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Eren, War Hammer Titan, Armin, and More
- Christmas In July Funko Pop Drop: Muppets, Rudolph, Disney, Marvel, and Hello Kitty
- Power Rangers Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- SODA – Scooby Doo / Velma – See at Entertainment Earth
-
Black Clover Gets a New Wave of Funko Pops With Exclusives
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 19th:
- The Crow Eric Draven – Funko Shop Exclusive
- DC Comics Harley Quinn Harleen Quinzel Pop! Comic Cover – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pops – Details here
- Marvel's Werewolf by Night – Details here
- Naruto Kurama Link Mode Funko Pop With Chase AAA Anime Exclusive – Details here
- Disturbed The Guy Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Rob Zombie (Dragula) Funko Pop (Glow) – Hot Topic Exclusive / Standard – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2023 Advent Calendar – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Harry Potter Dementor Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop and Tee – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Corpse Bride Emily Blacklight Funko Pop and Tee – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Grogu with Rancor Adult Boxed Pop T-Shirt – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- SpongeBob SquarePants and TMNT Loungefly Gear – Amazon Exclusive
- DMX 12-Inch Vinyl Gold Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 12th:
- Naruto Funko Pops – Details here
- Demon Slayer Obanai Iguro and Shinobu Kocho Funko Pop Exclusives – Details here
- Barbie Movie Funko Pops – Details here
- Funko's Captain America Build-A-Scene Series Continues With Falcon – Details here
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 5th:
- Dragon Ball Goku and Krillin Funko Pop 2-Pack – Hot Topic Anime Expo Exclusive
-
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Kakashi Hatake – GameStop Exclusive
- Loteria Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Includes EE Exclusives)
- Duran Duran Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Boys Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Pop! Movie Poster with Case – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Batman: The Dark Knight Pop! Movie Poster Figure with Case – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Hocus Pocus 2 Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Interview With a Vampire Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Louis de Pointe du Lac with Weapon - Funko Shop Exclusive
- Captain Planet Funko Pops - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Daria Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sonic Flocked Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain and Youth Pop T-Shirt – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Funko SODA – Stranger Things, The Nun, Ted Lasso – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Funko Plush – McDonalds – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth