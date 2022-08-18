George A. Romero Being Honored With Perfectly Named Signature Beer

In the years since his passing, filmmaker George A. Romero has earned a number of different tributes in honor of the countless contributions he's made to the filmmaking industry, with the latest tribute likely being one of the most mouth-watering. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in Croydon, Pennsylvania recently announced an all-new IPA honoring the godfather of the zombie genre, with their upcoming JAWN of the Dead being a variation of one of their established brews that serves as a tribute both to Pennsylvania slang and to the seminal film Dawn of the Dead. A portion of the proceeds from JAWN of the Dead also go to the George A. Romero Foundation, which supports the upcoming generation of filmmakers who bring unique ambitions to the landscape.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of working in the craft brewing industry has been the ability to collaborate with so many different communities. We continue to think outside of the box and because of that have been able to support the arts and collaborate with fantastic musicians, a drive-in movie theatre, and now a legendary name in the film industry. When the opportunity to work alongside GARF presented itself, it was a 'no-brainer'. This is our way to celebrate the work of a pioneer in the horror genre and give back to a community that thrives on creativity, innovation, and doing it yourself," Kevin Day, resident horror aficionado and Logistics Manager, shared in a statement.

Per press release, "Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) is proud to team up with the George A. Romero Foundation for its newest brew, JAWN of the Dead. Neshaminy Creek has created a 6.5% ABV Red Rye IPA, resurrecting the forgotten style. With 20% rye malt, this variation on the year-round JAWN American Pale Ale is teeming with Apollo, Ekuanot, Mosaic, and Nuggets hops. JAWN of the Dead's icy, undead body is bready and toasty with a spicy bite that accentuates a pronounced bitterness. There is no escape from the notes of pine, berries, and grilled tangerine.

(Photo: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company)

"JAWN of the Dead will be available on tap and in cans at all three Neshaminy Creek Taprooms on September 9th with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The collaboration beer will serve as a fundraiser for the George A. Romero Foundation with 10% of the proceeds going towards the foundation's efforts. GARF is dedicated to honoring the life, work, and cultural influence of George A. Romero, aka the 'Godfather of Horror' and the pioneering filmmaker behind the Night of the Living Dead series. The foundation's mission is to support the next generation of filmmakers and artists inspired by Romero's legacy through scholarships and fellowships while also restoring and preserving the filmmaker's work.

"To locally celebrate the September 9th release of JAWN of the Dead, Neshaminy Creek will host a screening of Night of the Living Dead, at its Croydon taproom and brewery. Guests are encouraged to come in their best zombie attire and makeup to compete for a Neshaminy Creek gift card, a six-pack of JAWN of the Dead, and an event poster in the Best Zombie Costume Contest. Local Harvest Pizza will be in attendance serving up fresh wood-fired pizzas all night long, and vendors like House of Mysterious Secrets will be selling terrifying wares and collectibles."

You can learn more at the Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company official website.

