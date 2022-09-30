Hocus Pocus Fans Have Chance to Stay at Sanderson Sisters' Cottage Through Airbnb

With the Halloween season upon us, Hocus Pocus fans will be flocking to Salem, Massachusetts to celebrate their love of the Disney film, though Airbnb is offering up an extra special way to honor the release of Hocus Pocus 2 as lucky fans can book a night in the Sanderson Sisters' cottage. Located in the nearby Danvers, Massachusetts, the cottage stay will be an immersive experience for guests and likely will be the closest you can get to transporting yourself right into the film. You can request to stay at the cottage starting on October 12th at 1 p.m. ET on the cottage's official Airbnb listing.

"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters' story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans," star Kathy Najimy shared in a statement. "What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio's historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?"

Per press release, "It's all a bunch of Hocus Pocus at the Sanderson Sisters' cottage, where, for the first time ever, guests can run amok this Halloween season when the soul-stealing, spellbinding trio invites visitors to get into the Halloween 'spirit' with an overnight stay at the scene of their scheming. Nestled in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, the Sanderson Sisters' cottage has been recreated as though it's been frozen in time for 300 years – just in time for the siblings' highly anticipated return in Hocus Pocus 2, streaming on Disney+ beginning September 30th (rated PG, Disney+ subscription required, must be 18+ to subscribe).

"The Sanderson Sisters will host the timeworn cottage for an exclusive stay on October 20th for two guests, at only $31* a night in celebration of All Hallows' Eve. Wooden boards that groan under the weight of curious cats and cupboards filled with blood of owl and herb that's red (and even a hair from Winifred's head) await those who dare to explore the cottage's dark corners. Prior to slumbering in the sisters' humble abode, guests can:

Try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief. (Maybe just don't expect to turn anyone into cats as a result.)

Explore the dark, rich history of Salem with visits to some of the town's most haunted properties.

View a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming on Disney+ beginning September 30th.

"Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Salem, by broomstick or otherwise. Those looking to book should note that this stay requires strict adherence with applicable COVID-19 rules and guidelines.

"To support the next generation of the historic city, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, which aims to ensure that success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors.

"Those looking for an especially eerie Halloween season can request to book this stay beginning Wednesday, October 12th at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/hocuspocus2.

*Plus taxes and fees. This one-night stay is not a contest. The cottage is privately owned and operated.

Airbnb is closely monitoring Salem COVID-19 infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a refund of the booking fee ($31) and $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if Airbnb determines it is necessary to cancel the stay.

