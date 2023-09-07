Horror and Hockey Collide With New BoxLunch Halloween Fashion Collection

BoxLunch has launched hockey jerseys inspired by Beetlejuice, Child's Play, Friday The 13th, and Halloween.

By Sean Fallon

When you combine hockey and horror, Jason Voorhees' iconic mask probably comes to mind. However, BoxLunch is taking the theme a step further with a hockey jersey collection inspired by iconic films such as Beetlejuice, Child's Play, Friday The 13th, and Halloween

Wanna play? You can decide between team Beetlejuice, team Haddonfield Slashers, team Good Guys, or team Camp Crystal Lake right here at BoxLunch. The jerseys are priced between $54.90 and $59.90, but you can currently score a 20% discount with the code BLGIFTS at checkout. 

"BoxLunch has always been committed to offering new and unique merchandise that speaks to all types of fandoms, and horror is something we hadn't leaned into previously," said Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch. "With this new range of horror merchandise, we're excited to bring a touch of horrifying nostalgia and excitement to our customers, not just during the Halloween season, but all year round."

While you're at it, make sure to check out the new Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas fashion collections at BoxLunch's sister site Hot Topic. There's a little something for everyone there, including hoodies, t-shirts, dresses, leggings, button-ups, and much more. 

Shop the horror collection at BoxLunch

On a related note, if you want to stream all of the Friday the 13th movies in one place this Halloween, you can get really close thanks Max. Jason Goes to Hell, the ninth film in the Friday the 13th series, was previously available on Max, but  it was joined on September 1st by the first eight entries in the series: Friday the 13thFriday the 13th Part IIFriday the 13th Part IIIFriday the 13th: The Final ChapterFriday the 13th: A New BeginningFriday the 13th Part VI: Jason LivesFriday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

