George A. Romero JAWN of the Dead Tribute IPA Returns

Filmmaker George A. Romero made a major mark on the horror genre with various movies throughout his career, which has earned him a number of tributes within the genre. Last year saw Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company release an IPA in honor of Romero, which earned the perfectly appropriate name JAWN of the Dead, a parody of his zombie epic Dawn of the Dead. Neshaminy Creek recently confirmed that they are bringing back JAWN of the Dead for another year, and they also confirmed that they will be hosting screenings that honor Romero's work, with a portion of proceeds going to The George A. Romero Foundation.

"As we step into the second year of this unique collaboration, our team couldn't be prouder," Kevin Day, resident horror aficionado and Logistics Manager at Neshaminy Creek shared in a statement. "Crafting fantastic beers is only part of what we do; what truly fuels us is connecting with diverse communities. From supporting remarkable musicians to teaming up with a drive-in movie theater and now joining forces with a true legend in the film industry through GARF, it's all about pushing boundaries and following our passions. The decision to embark on this journey was a no-brainer, a way to honor a pioneer in the horror genre while giving back to a community that thrives on creativity, innovation, and the DIY spirit."

Per press release, "Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) is proud to team up with the George A. Romero Foundation again to present its popular collaboration beer JAWN of the Dead Red Rye IPA. Resurrecting this forgotten style, JAWN of the Dead is 6.5% ABV and made with 20% rye malt, a variation on the year-round JAWN American Pale Ale teeming with Apollo, Ekuanot, Mosaic, and Nuggets hops. JAWN of the Dead's icy, undead body is bready and toasty with a spicy bite that accentuates a pronounced bitterness. There is no escape from the pine, berries, and grilled tangerine notes.

(Photo: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company)

"JAWN of the Dead will be available on tap and in cans at all three Neshaminy Creek Taprooms on September 16th, with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. 10% of the proceeds from this beer will be donated to The George A. Romero Foundation to support their efforts.

"GARF is dedicated to honoring the life, work, and cultural influence of George A. Romero, a.k.a. the 'Godfather of Horror' and the pioneering filmmaker behind the Night of the Living Dead series. The foundation's mission is to support the next generation of filmmakers and artists inspired by Romero's legacy through scholarships and fellowships while also restoring and preserving the filmmaker's work.

"To locally celebrate the release of JAWN of the Dead, Neshaminy Creek will host a screening of the 1982 cult classic Creepshow at its Croydon taproom and brewery on September 16th with festivities kicking off at 5 p.m. The event also features a Zombie Costume Contest, free zombie caricatures, and a raffle, including gift cards, and merchandise. Daddy's Kitchen food truck will be on-site serving up tacos, burgers, cheesesteaks, fries, and their signature pineapple bowls all night long, plus local vendors will be in attendance selling terrifying wares and collectibles, including comics, movies, and more."

