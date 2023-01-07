Jordan Peele Reveals Creepy Corey Feldman Movie Prop He Bought

For many years, Jordan Peele was a name associated with comedy thanks to the hilarious sketch series he starred in with Keegan Michael Key, Key & Peele. However, over the last few years, Peele has become known for reinvigorating the horror genre. All of his films – Get Out, Us, and Nope – have been a success with Get Out earning him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Unsurprisingly, it was recently revealed that Peele has some creepy items in his memorabilia collection. While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via IndieWire), he revealed he bought Corey Feldman's prosthetic ear from Rob Reiner's 1986 classic film, Stand by Me. In October 2021, Feldman put some items from his career up for auction in honor of his 50th birthday, and Peele recently explained why he bid on the item.

"There was a whole thing where he was auctioning the ear that he wore as Teddy in Stand by Me, and I guess I very creepily bought it," Peele explained. "I mentioned it to [Feldman] and he's like, 'Wait, you got the ear?' ... I was like, 'Yeah' and he was like, 'Man, I'm so glad it was you.'" Peele added, "I have a new friendship with Corey Feldman, very proud of this ... He invited me and my producer to his house. We went to his house, which was awesome. It has some memorabilia and stuff. By the way, if you don't know Corey Feldman, it means – first of all – f*ck off, you're a kid. But this is, like, one of the greatest teen icons of all time."

Peele continued, "We visit and he has this film that he showed called The Birthday that was unreleased. If you are a cinephile who is just into a complete what-the-F-did-I-just-watch experience, it is this treasure. So the thing is kind of leading up to this missing film because the movie Nope in itself is about exploitation and erasure." Peele added of Feldman, "I'm happy to consider him a friend." You can watch the full interview below:

Will Nope Be Nominated For Any Oscars?

Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24 and many are wondering if Peele will have the same success he had with Get Out. There's a chance Peele could be nominated again in the Best Original Screenplay category and the movie also made the shortlist for both Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects. There has also been some buzz surrounding Keke Palmer's performance.

