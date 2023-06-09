Renfield Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl Through Waxwork Records

Earlier this year, the myth of Dracula was reinvented for Renfield, which explored the toxic and codependent nature of the iconic ghoul’s relationship with his faithful assistant, with the film’s soundtrack set to get a release on vinyl through Waxwork Records. Much like the film itself, the score found ways to pay respects to integral components of the horror genre, while also reimagining these elements into an entirely unique experience. You can head to the Waxwork Records website to pre-order your copy of the Renfield Original Motion Picture Soundtrack now, which is expected to start shipping this September.

The Renfield Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is described, “Waxwork Records, in partnership with Back Lot Music, is ghoulishly delighted to announce the debut vinyl release of Renfield Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Emmy Award-winning & two-time Academy Award-nominated composer Marco Beltrami. In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

“Marco Beltrami is a two-time Oscar-nominated composer. He has collaborated with many iconic film directors including Kathryn Bigelow, James Mangold, Bong Joon-ho, Angelina Jolie, Robert Rodriguez, Luc Besson, Guillermo Del Toro, Wes Craven, Alex Proyas, Jonathan Mostow, Roland Joffé, Jodie Foster, David E. Kelley, and Tommy Lee Jones. The composer established an early reputation as a genre innovator with his non-traditional horror scores for the Scream franchise. Beltrami’s musical palette has since expanded to virtually all film genres.

“Beltrami has received accolades for his music including two Academy Award nominations for Best Score: 3:10 to Yuma and for Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker. In 2011 Beltrami won a Golden Satellite Award (Best Film Score of the Year) for Soul Surfer. Beltrami scored the Marvel film Logan. He also wrote the theme for the hit video game Fortnite. Beltrami scored the critically acclaimed box-office hit A Quiet Place, which was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Score and shortlisted for Best Score for the Oscars. Beltrami won an Emmy for National Geographic’s 2019 Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, (with co-composer Brandon Roberts) for Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary, Series, or Special. Beltrami’s recent work includes Paramount Pictures’ horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, Netflix’s horror film trilogy Fear Street (Parts 1-3).

“Waxwork Records is thrilled to release Renfield Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Marco Beltrami as a deluxe 2xLP set featuring ‘Dracula Flesh & Blood’ splatter-colored vinyl, heavyweight gatefold packaging with new artwork by Phantom City Creative, and a printed 12″x12″ insert!”

The Renfield Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features:

The complete soundtrack by Marco Beltrami

2xLP “Dracula Flesh & Blood” splatter-colored vinyl

Heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte-satin coating

New artwork by Phantom City Creative

12″x12″ insert



