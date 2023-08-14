New Halloween Loungefly Bags: Haunted Mansion, Michael Myers, Killer Klowns, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Loungefly recently dropped their spooky season collection of bags, wallets, and accessories, and it includes some amazing designs inspired by Haunted Mansion, the Halloween move franchise, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and much more. They even have a McDonald's Happy Meal jack o' lantern crossbody purse that glows in the dark!

Dozens of new Loungefly items were released, and you can check them all out right here at Entertainment Earth. We've also picked out some of our favorites below. A costume on Halloween is one thing, but you can stay in the spooky spirit all month long by accessorizing your outfits with one of these awesome mini backpacks or purses.

In other Halloween merch news, Disney recently opened up their Halloween Shop for 2023 with new Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mickey Mouse, and Haunted Mansion items along with new costumes, spooky new home decor, and more. You can browse through Disney's Halloween Shop 2023 right here at shopDisney. Again, we've picked out some of our favorite items below.