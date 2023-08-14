New Halloween Loungefly Bags: Haunted Mansion, Michael Myers, Killer Klowns, and More
Loungefly has unveiled their collection of bags, purses, and accessories for the spooky season.
Loungefly recently dropped their spooky season collection of bags, wallets, and accessories, and it includes some amazing designs inspired by Haunted Mansion, the Halloween move franchise, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and much more. They even have a McDonald's Happy Meal jack o' lantern crossbody purse that glows in the dark!
Dozens of new Loungefly items were released, and you can check them all out right here at Entertainment Earth. We've also picked out some of our favorites below. A costume on Halloween is one thing, but you can stay in the spooky spirit all month long by accessorizing your outfits with one of these awesome mini backpacks or purses.
- Disney Haunted Mansion Moving Portraits Mini-Backpack ($80)
- Halloween Michael Myers Cosplay Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack ($80)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space Mini-Backpack ($80)
- McDonalds Halloween Happy Meal Pumpkin GITD Crossbody Purse ($70)
- Disney Haunted Mansion Moving Clock Crossbody Purse ($65)
- Trick 'r Treat Pumpkin Cosplay Mini-Backpack ($80)
- Goosebumps Slappy Cosplay Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack ($80)
- Annabelle Cosplay Mini-Backpack ($90)
In other Halloween merch news, Disney recently opened up their Halloween Shop for 2023 with new Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mickey Mouse, and Haunted Mansion items along with new costumes, spooky new home decor, and more. You can browse through Disney's Halloween Shop 2023 right here at shopDisney. Again, we've picked out some of our favorite items below.
- Hocus Pocus Collection – See at shopDisney
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection – See at shopDisney / Side note: we are loving this Loungefly Undead Duck Toy crossbody purse at Entertainment Earth.
- Haunted Mansion Collection – See at shopDisney
- Halloween Spirit Jerseys – See at shopDisney
- Halloween Ear Headbands – See at shopDisney
- Halloween Crocs – See at shopDisney
- Halloween Backpacks and Bags – See at shopDisney
- The Skeleton Dance Home Decor Collection – See at shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Halloween Light up Jack o' Lantern, Tote Bag, and Plush – See at shopDisney
- Halloween Starbucks Tumblers – See at shopDisney