Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Reveals New Look at Final Episodes

Last week, Netflix released the trailer for the fourth and final installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, giving fans their first look at the final batch of episodes for the series. Now, fans are getting another look at some of the final moments of the series with new photos from the upcoming Part 4 set to debut on the streaming platform on December 31st.

The upcoming fourth and final installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will consist of eight episodes that follows the horrors that unfold after The Eldritch Terrors arrive in Greendale. In order to save not just the town, but all of humanity as well, The Coven and The Fright Club will have to fight side-by-side. The series stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

back ④ more pic.twitter.com/YY0LSo5B57 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 6, 2020

Netflix cancelled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina back in July, announcing that Part 4 would be the series' last and calling it "a spooky, sexy, and supernatural series finale."

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement at the time. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four."

Here's the official synopsis for the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa acts as showrunner and executive producer for Chilling Adventure of Sabrina. Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 arrives on Netflix on December 31st.

